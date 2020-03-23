Six now dead from Coronavirus infections in Virginia

Six people have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus as of 1 p.m. Monday, the Virginia Department of Health reports.

At least 38 remain hospitalized.

Virginia now has 254 residents testing positive for the virus out of 3,697 tests so far.

Residents of Botetourt, Franklin and Bedford counties have tested positive — one per county. No positive tests yet for Floyd, or the New River Valley or Roanoke, the VDH says.

In other news, the Governor of Virginia announced Monday all K-12 public schools are closed for the remainder of this school year.

The governor has ordered no indoor dining at any restaurant. Drive through and outside pickup only.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

