Six now dead from Coronavirus infections in Virginia

Schools are now closed for the remainder of the school year.

Six people have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus as of 1 p.m. Monday, the Virginia Department of Health reports.

At least 38 remain hospitalized.

Virginia now has 254 residents testing positive for the virus out of 3,697 tests so far.

Residents of Botetourt, Franklin and Bedford counties have tested positive — one per county. No positive tests yet for Floyd, or the New River Valley or Roanoke, the VDH says.

In other news, the Governor of Virginia announced Monday all K-12 public schools are closed for the remainder of this school year.

The governor has ordered no indoor dining at any restaurant. Drive through and outside pickup only.

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who, at age 72, still shoots photos and covers government and courts for a BH Media newspaper, shoots video for TV news, documentary use and owns websites that include Blue Ridge Muse and Capitol Hill Blue.
