Radford University coed tests positive for COVID-19

A Radford University coed who returned from Spring Break celebrations has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and is isolated in “self-quarantine” off-campus in non-university housing.

The woman, in her 20s, is the first resident of the New River Valley confirmed with the pandemic that is sweeping the Commonwealth, the nation and the world.

In a message to the university community, Radford U president Brian Hemphill said:

This is a critical time in which we must place the health of ourselves and others first and foremost. I strongly encourage all members of the campus community to comply with social distancing requirements, while also practicing good hygiene through regular handwashing and sanitizing surfaces. Also, anyone who is experiencing symptoms should self-isolate and seek medical treatment as appropriate. This is not a time to panic, but a time in which we must follow practical advice and exercise sound judgement. We will make it through this together as one Radford family, a united community, and a caring Commonwealth!

New River Health District Dr. Noelle Bissell added:

We’ve been preparing for this news for more than two weeks, Now, more than ever, it’s important for everyone to practice personal public health precautions, primarily for hand and surface hygiene and social distancing. These are the most effective ways to minimize the spread of illness and keep yourself and those around you well.

Carilion Clinic says it has treated four patients with positive tests for the virus but three are isolated at home with the other, a woman in her 70s from Botetourt County, isolated in a quarantine unit in critical condition.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

