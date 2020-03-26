At least 460 infected with pandemic virus in Virginia

Confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus cases in Virginia hit 460 infected our of 6,189 tested so far Thursday.

Deaths remain at 13 in the Old Dominion with 65 hospitalized.

Northern Virginia and Tidewater remain the hardest hit areas of the Commonwealth with 79 cases in Fairfax County, followed by 54 in Arlington, 49 in James River County, 36 in Prince William and 28 in Loudoun.

Bedford County has 2, along with the city of Danville along with 2 more in Spotsylvania County.

Roanoke has 1, as does Radford, Botetourt County, Lynchburg, Franklin County and Lynchburg.

None have been reported yet in Floyd or Montgomery counties.

The numbers come from the Virginia Department of Health office in Richmond and may lag as much as 19 hours from the actual counts because of delays from individual localities or local heath districts.

Latest numbers from the World Heath Organization show 503,274 infected around the globe with 22,342 deaths.

The Center for Disease Control shows America running second with 75,069 infections. The 1,080 deaths in the United States runs sixth worldwide with Italy leading with 7,503, Spain second with 4,145, China third at 3,287, Iran fourth at 2,234 and France at fifth with 1,331.

