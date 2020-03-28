Virginia COVID-16 infections jump to 740 with 17 dead

COVID-19 coronavirus infections increased to 740 in Virginia Saturday with 99 hospitalized throughout the Old Dominio and 17 dead so far.

Nationally, the United States reports 116,050 infections at 2 p.m. EDT with 1,937 dead while worldwide deaths stand at 29,956 with 646,194 infected.

In the Roanoke and New River Valley regions of the Commonwealth, health departments report infections in Roanoke, Franklin, Montgomery, Patrick and Bedford counties plus Radford, Blacksburg and Galax cities.

Fairfax in Northern Virginia leads the Old Dominion with 156 reported infections, followed by Arlington with 75.

Floyd County has not had a confirmed case of the virus…so far.

