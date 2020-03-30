Virginia COVID-19 cases top 1,000 with 25 deaths

Virginia now has more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus with 25 dead, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Fairfax County in Northern Virginia continues to lead the Old Dominion in cases, with 224 of the 1,020 infections, followed by Arlington County with 86.

Nationally, 142,793 are infected with 4,562 listed as “recovered” and 2,490 deaths, says the Center for Disease Control.

Worldwide,739,057 are infected with 134,317 recoveries and 35,013 deaths.

Virginia hospitals have placed 136 in isolation around the Commonwealth.

No infections reported in Floyd County as of Monday morning.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

