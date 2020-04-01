Another day fighting COVID-19

April 1. April Fool’s Day. In this time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, playing an joke on anyone feels out of place and inappropriate.

As dawn breaks along the East coast of the United States, the number of confirmed cases of the deadly pandemic sits at less than 150,000 away from a million infectees. America now leads the world in confirmed cases.

Worldwide deaths top 42,000 and are expected to pass 50,000 in a day or two.

Deaths in the United States passed 4,000, now exceeding China and France and ranks third in the World. More people have died in the U.S. than those killed during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

An increasing number of states now require residents who aren’t working in an “essential” business to stay home and now venture out unless they need groceries, medical attention, want to buy a gun or ammunition or other “allowed” functions.

Restaurants that are still open can only serve takeout food curbside. Inside dining? Prohibited. Meet for breakfast in a public place? Nada.

A couple of days ago, President Donald Trump said he wanted to see churches packed on Easter and businesses reopening. Now, he admits an end to the crisis is a moving target where hundreds of thousands of Americans could die.

Writes Philip Rucker and William Wan of The Washington Post:

Trump adopted a newly somber and sedate tone — and contradicted many of his own previous assessments of the virus — as he instructed Americans to continue social distancing, school closures and other mitigation efforts for an additional 30 days and to think of the choices they make as matters of life and death.

Here in the Commonwealth of Virginia, public schools remain closed through the end of the current academic year, courts remain closed through at least April 26 and perhaps longer as worried shoppers flit from the grocery store to convenience outlets in search of toilet paper, bread and other staples that have disappeared from shelves.

“This is tough. People are suffering. People are dying. It’s inconvenient from a societal standpoint, from an economic standpoint, to go through this, but this is going to be the answer to our problems,” says Anthony Fauci, a doctor and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Trump, who called warnings of the coming pandemic “a hoax” and ignored calls by the nation’s health export for quick responses, now looks for others to blame. He holds daily news conferences that are more often forums for self-congratulation as he constantly brags about claimed work by he and his administration to fight the virus.

Mounting evidence, though, shows he ignored the warning signs for weeks and ignored calls by administration aides to pull out the stops.

When response finally came, Trump found ways to criticize governors who have responded faster and went public about how many of their pleas for help were ignored by the White House.

Even supporters found Trump’s claims were too much bragging about too little action.

“Don’t give me the MyPillow guy doing a song-and-dance up here on a Monday afternoon when people are dying in Queens,” said New York sports talk radio figure Mike Francesa, normally a Trump advocate. “Get the stuff made, get the stuff where it needs to go, and get the boots on the ground! Treat this like the crisis it is!”

Francesa went postal when Trump tried to claim that if the death count in the United States was between 100,000 and 200,000, “that is a good job for our country.”

How can you have a scoreboard that says 2,000 people have died and tell us, “It’s okay if another 198,000 die, that’s a good job,” How is that a good job in our country? It’s a good job if nobody else dies! Not if another 198,000 people die! So now 200,000 people are disposable?

