Virginia virus count: 34 dead and 1,484 infected

April 220 arrived with good news for Floyd County, Virginia: Still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus infections from the worldwide pandemic that has, to date, killed at least 34 in Virginia, 4,102 in the United State and 44,220 around the globe.

Infections remain pretty close to 50-50 between men and women with 50.1 % of men have tested positive with 49.1 % of women.

A new death in Southwestern Virginia was among the new statewide count as more than 200 new infections brought the total of 1,484 throughout the Commonwealth.

Roanoke city now has six total infections and another four in the county, including a Salem municipal worker who came down with the symptoms and resulted in his co-workers put into isolation for the net 14 days.

In other adjoining counties, Carroll County has one infection along with another in the county’s side of Galax, Franklin County has five and Montgomery County has one.

Among Virginia counties, Fairfax is dealing with 288 infections, Arlington has 119 and Loudoun 105. Most infections have hit those aged 50-59 (280), 40-9 has 252 and the 60-69 age group has 247. The virus has infected 12 children under the age of 10.

Virginia has tested 15,344 so far but the Virginia Department of Health says the Old Dominion remains limited because of the number of available kits and the need for a doctor’s request for the test. Results can take a week or more to come back.

Three prisoners at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women have tested positive for the virus and one inmate, in a letter to Margaret Breslau of the Coalition for Justice called the prison “a tinderbox.”

“We are really suffering here at VCCW,” she wrote.

“It’s a disaster. It’s an epidemiological disaster. It’s all the worst things about prison, a cruise ship, a high-risk population, I can hardly sleep thinking about it,” said Shannon Ellis, of the Legal Aid Justice Center of Charlottesville.

“All of us … at Legal Aid feel like Fluvanna is just a tinderbox in terms of the risk of people there, terms of the living conditions there, it’s really, really concerning,” she adds.

Developing story…more to come.

