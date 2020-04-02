USA now ranks third in COVID-19 deaths

About a week ago, the death toll in the United States from the COVID-10 Coronavirus pandemic ranked sixth in the world, trailing China, Italy, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom.

As the cliche goes, that was then and this is now. Now, the U.S. ranks third with 5,112 deaths Thursday morning with only Italy and Spain reporting more fatalities than other nations.

Italy has 131,122 deaths out of 110,574 infections and Spain has 10,003 deceased with 110,238 infected.

The U.S. leads all nations with 215,344 infected.

These numbers came from a report by the World Health Organization (WHO) at 6:45 a.m. EDT Thursday. WHO reports 203 globally have infections, along with “2 international” conveyances — The Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored at Yokohama, Japan, and Holland America’s MS Zaandam liner.

In Washington, the White House warns America faced, at least, hundreds of thousands of deaths as the pandemic courses through America.

“Our country is in the midst of a great national trial unlike any it has ever faced before,” President Donald Trump said in an evening news conference Wednesday. This is going to be a very painful — very, very painful two weeks.”

Health experts, including those who advise the president, say his estimates are, at best, positive spin. The pandemic is expected to continue and grow through the months of April and May.

“This is tough,” Anthony S. Fauci, a physician on the presidential task force and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at the press conference Wednesday. “People are suffering. People are dying. It’s inconvenient from a societal standpoint, from an economic standpoint, to go through this.”

In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered many Virginians to stay home and only go out for specific “essential” things, such as groceries, banking, medical visits, etc.

As more and more businesses shut down, work is becoming less of an option. So are wages and more and more Americans file for unemployment.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is expected to update its figures on total cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries Thursday morning. Wednesday’s figures put infections in the Commonwealth at 1,484 with 34 deaths, 208 hospitalized and 15,344 tested.

As of Wednesday, Floyd and Patrick Counties did not have any reported infections.

