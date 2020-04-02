41 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia

Floyd and Franklin Counties continue to have no reported confirmed cases of the virus.
(Map, Chart Courtesy of the Virginia Department of Health)

Virginia’s death rate from the COVID-19 Coronavirus jumped to 41 Thursday morning, says a report from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Northern Virginia and the Eastern Health Planning Region reported 14 deaths each, while the Central region has 9, Southwest 3 and Northwest 1.

Confirmed cases total 1,706 throughout the Commonweath, VDH says.

Floyd and Patrick Counties in Southwestern Virginia continue to have no reported deaths, while Montgomery County has 1, Roanoke City has nine, Roanoke County has 4 and Salem 1.

Carroll County reports 1 infection, Galax has 1, Franklin County 6, Henry 2 and Wythe County 2.

VDH says 17,589 have been tested.

Developing, more to come…

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who, at age 72, still shoots photos and covers government and courts for a BH Media newspaper, shoots video for TV news, documentary use and owns websites that include Blue Ridge Muse and Capitol Hill Blue.
