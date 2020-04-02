41 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia

Virginia’s death rate from the COVID-19 Coronavirus jumped to 41 Thursday morning, says a report from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Northern Virginia and the Eastern Health Planning Region reported 14 deaths each, while the Central region has 9, Southwest 3 and Northwest 1.

Confirmed cases total 1,706 throughout the Commonweath, VDH says.

Floyd and Patrick Counties in Southwestern Virginia continue to have no reported deaths, while Montgomery County has 1, Roanoke City has nine, Roanoke County has 4 and Salem 1.

Carroll County reports 1 infection, Galax has 1, Franklin County 6, Henry 2 and Wythe County 2.

VDH says 17,589 have been tested.

Developing, more to come…

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

