Virginia reports 2,012 COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 Coronavirus infections in Virginia have topped 2,000 with 2012 reported today by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) with 46 deaths and 19,005 tested throughout the Commonwealth.

At least 312 are hospitalized, the department said in its Thursday report.

Floyd and Patrick Counties continue to be among the few Virginia areas with no positive test confirmations. Montgomery County has one, with another in the City of Radford, four in Franklin, nine in Roanoke City, five in Roanoke County, one in Salem, one in Carroll and one in Pulaski.

A press conference later Friday from Ralph Northam may change the numbers because the VDH numbers run a few hours behind the counts compiled by his administration.

Worldwide infections topped 1 million with 1,039,158 with 55,163 deaths and 220,189 recoveries, reports the World Health Organization.

Infections in the United States hit 245,442 in the latest report from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) with 6,098 deaths and 10,411 recovered.

Breaking story…updates to follow.

