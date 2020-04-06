Latest Virginia virus stats: 2,878 infected, 54 dead

Virginia’s COVID-19 confirmed cases reached 2,878 in a report released by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) this morning with 54 dead, 497 hospitalized and 24,521 tested throughout the Old Dominion.

The VDH report lists no confirmations of any infections of the pandemic in Floyd or Patrick Counties while Franklin has 10, Montgomery 7, Roanoke City 11, Roanoke County 5 and Salem 1.

A private message sent in this morning via Facebook said Johns Hopkins University Hospital listed infections in Floyd County but a spokesman for the Medical Center said they use the VDE list and one from the Governor and have no information on any infections in our county. Will keep checking.

In Virginia, Fairfax County leads the Commonwealth with 488 confirmed cases, followed by Henrico County with 207 and Arlington with 203.

Breaking story. Will add more as information comes in…

