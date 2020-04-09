Floyd County has confirmed COVID-19 case

Floyd County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 Coronavirus infection, the Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday.

Deaths from the virus also now total 109 with 4,042 confirmed infections and 33,026 tested and 685 hospitalizations.

VDH is not releasing any details on the person found infected in Floyd County but its new report issued Thursday morning also lists 6 dead in the Southwest health planning region.

Carroll County now has 3 infections and another 1 in Galax, Montgomery County has 17, Franklin County 13, Henry County 5, Roanoke City 15, Roanoke County 9 and Salem 1.

Breaking story…more to come

