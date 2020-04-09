Does Floyd really have a COVID-19 infection? Apparently not

At 9 a.m. Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health listed a confirmation of a Floyd County resident as positive with the COVID-19 Coronavirus as one of the 4,012 cases in Virginia.

The positive result was listed by the Virginia agency on their map and chart (above) released to the media and on their web site.

However, a post by the Floyd County Sheriff’s department on Facebook Thursday afternoon, reported:

In regards to the VDH site indicating Floyd County has a confirmed case of COVID-19. The reported one case has been found to be an error on the VDH map. Sheriff Craig spoke with Dr Bissell, Director of the New River Health District, at 1:30 on 04/09/2020. At this time, Dr Bissell indicated they have not received a report of any confirmed cases in Floyd County. It appears the case reported on the VDH website is a data entry error. However, the message from Sheriff Craig is that numbers don’t change anything. Please understand that COVID-19 is in the majority of the counties in the state. Please continue with the appropriate safety protocols to keep you and your family safe. -Floyd County Va Sheriff’s Department, via Facebook.

The listing by the Virginia Department of Heath remained at 3:30 p.m. Thursday but Dr. Bissell confirms that no positive result has been reported from Floyd County.

