Virus infections, deaths continue to rise

With 5,274 cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus confirmed in Virginia on this Easter morning, and Fairfax County topping 1,000 infections to lead the Commonwealth, the deadly pandemic death toll continues to desecrate the globe with 110,012 deaths worldwide and fatalities in the United State at 20,580.

If one can find good news, Floyd County still has just one infection by the virus, a resident who is in “self-quarantine” at home.

Worldwide infections stood at 1,796,052 Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. EST. America has more than a half-million at 533,115 infections. The United States now leads the world in both infections and deaths.

These figures come from the Virginia Department of Health, the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the World Health Organization.

With more than 90 percent of the resident of the United States staying at home to try and avoid further infections, those who might normally be attending Easter services their preferred place of worship must, instead, watch streaming video on their computers or a televised service on TV, where ministers and a crew broadcast from a studio or near-empty church.

Hospitalizations continue to increase, with 837 in Virginia and more than 11,000 in the U.S. and 50,333 around the world.

Figures from the World Health Organization show 412,049 recovered from the disease and 30,502 in the U.S.

Health experts worry that infections are increasing rapidly among hospital and health workers and many hospitals must deal with treating those infected with reduced staffs.

Businesses that remain open, like grocery stores and drugstores, have stepped up security with greater distances between customers and employees, shields, masks and gloves.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

