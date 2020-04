Power outages from storm that swept area

Storms knocked out power to at least 972 Floyd County electrical customers of Appalachian Power at 3:25 a.m. Monday as heavy rains and flooding conditions swept through the area overnight.

The outage followed just southeast of 221 to just past the Blue Ridge Parkway from the town of Floyd to just past Check.

Power was restored for most of the customers by 4:35 a.m., the utility reported while some outages continued.

A flash flood warning continues until 8:45 a.m.

From the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg:

…THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SURRY…EASTERN WILKES…SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD… SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL…SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN AND CENTRAL PATRICK COUNTIES… AT 711 AM EDT, HEAVY RAINFALL HAS SHIFTED EAST OF THE WARNED AREA BUT MANY STREAMS ARE STILL IN FLOOD OR NEARING CREST. THE SMITH RIVER AT WOOLWINE GAGE CRESTED JUST OVER THE FLOOD STAGE OF 9 FEET AT 9.65 FEET WITHIN THE PAST HOUR AND IS NOW FALLING. HAZARD…FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS. SOURCE…RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT…FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE… MOUNT AIRY… NORTH WILKESBORO… ELKIN… WILKESBORO… FLAT ROCK… DOBSON… AND RONDA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, && FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED; EXPECTED RAINFALL…1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR -National Weather Service

