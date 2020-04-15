Update: COVID-19 infects 6,500 in Virginia: 195 dead

Hospitals in Virginia are now treating more than 1,000 patients with the COVID-19 Coronavirus, the Commonwealth’s Department of Health (VDH) reported Wednesday.

Total cases in the Old Dominion stood at 6,500 with 195 deaths.

Worldwide, more 2 million now have the virus and 128.,044 have died, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports.

Statistics from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) show 26,064 deaths and 614,246 confirmed cases.

Locally, Floyd County still has only one confirmed case while Montgomery County reports 34, Roanoke City 22, Roanoke County 17 and Salem 3. Franklin County has 15 with Carroll County reporting 3. Pulaski has 4 and Wythe 7.

However, the doctor leading the pandemic response for the Alleghany and Roanoke health districts told The Roanoke Times Tuesday that many more cases of the deadly virus remain undetected and unreported in our area.

“The confirmed cases that are being reported are just the tip of the iceberg,” said Dr. Molly O’Dell.

The Virginia Hospital COVID-19 Dashboard reports 1,298 hospitalized in the Commonwealth’s hospitals with 802 confirmed having the virus with 394 with tests still pending and 234 on a ventilator.

