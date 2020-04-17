Ways to enjoy the weekend from home

While the state-ordered stay-at-home rules and shutdown of many of the tourism-oriented events that make Floyd what it is has put an end to trips out to enjoy weekend activities, the Floyd Tourism Office offers a number of “virtual” events online.

For example:

Friday, April 17, 7-8 pm LiveStream The Friday Night Jamboree: Home Edition! This livestream features Sammy Shelor & Jesse Smathers of the Lonesome River Band! www.facebook.com/events/s/livestream-the-friday-night-ja/

Friday, April 17, 8-9 pm Floydfest Livestream – Virtual Road to FloydFest featuring Taylor Scott

Sunday, April 19, 6-9 pm (every Sunday night through May) Floyd County Open Mic Night

Tuesday & Friday nights at 8 pm –Performances with Mike Mitchell

Yoga & Wellness classes ON-LINE – Link to all the many classes available

Floyd Country Store Five Ways that The Floyd Country Store, Handmade Music School, and County Sales Can Keep You Entertained at Home HERE

In addition, many restaurants offer curb service, take-out and, in some case, home delivery. It’s best to check your favorite restaurant via phone first because hours and days affected may change.

Tourism director Pat Sharkey recommends checking their website for updates.

Have fun and let’s be careful at home and when you may have to venture out for groceries, prescriptions, gas and other things.

