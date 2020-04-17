Virginia has 231 virus deaths with 7,491 infected

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus infections are 7,491 in Virginia, the Commonwealth’s Department of Health (VDH) reported Friday. The virus is attributed to at least 231 deaths in the Old Dominion.

Hospitalizations from the virus stand at 1,221, VDH said and 48,997 have been tested.

Floyd County still has just one confirmed case, but neighboring Montgomery County reports 40 while Roanoke City and County have 44 with 6 more in Salem.

Franklin County’s tally stands at 15 while Pulaski and Wythe Counties report 8 apiece. Patrick and Grayson County report no infections while the City of Galax has 1.

Elsewhere in Virginia, Fairfax County leads the Old Dominion with 1,476 infections with Prince William having 644, Henrico at 532, Arlington at 485, and Loudoun with 385.

Current statistics for our area, nationwide and around the world:

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and the Virginia Department of Health.)

