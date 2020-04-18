Virginia: 8,053 Coronavirus infections with 258 deaths

Confirmed cases of COVID-18 Coronavirus infections hit 8,053 Friday with 258 deaths in the Commonwealth, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported Saturday.

The latest figures include 51,931 tested and 1,296 hospitalized.

Floyd County’s count remains at 1, VDH says. Montgomery County has 42, Roanoke City and County 44 with 6 more in Salem, Franklin County 15, Carroll County 3 with another 1 in Galax, Pulaski County shows 8, another 8 in Wythe County and Patrick County none.

Fairfax County in Northern Virginia leads the Old Dominion with infections with 1,653, Prince William’s count stands at 7, Henrico County has 559, Arlington County reports 520, and Loudoun 413.

The Virginia Hospital Association reports 821 in hospitals with a positive diagnosis of COVID-19 with 486 with test results still pending. The association says 608 patients are on ventilators while hospitals in the Commonwalth have 2,865 of the devices on hand.

Current counts:

Virginia:

Number Tested: 51,931

Confirmed Cases: 8,053

Hospitalized: 1,296

Deaths: 258

United States:

Infections: 710,272

Deaths : 37,175

Recoveries: 65,510

Worldwide:

Infections: 2,267,854

Deaths: 155,185

Recovered: 581,915

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and the Virginia Department of Health.)

This story will be updated as new data comes in…

