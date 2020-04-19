Thoughts about God’s law on a Sunday morning

In a piece written a few years ago, I wrote about Sunday mornings spent perusing newspapers and thinking about the week that passed.

But is Sunday the first day of a new week or the last day of the one before?

Like so many questions with too many contrdicting answers, that depends on who is answering.

Both the Hebrew calendar and traditional Christian ones, Sunday is the first day of the week.

Not so, says the Internal Organization for Standardization, the body that is supposed to establish standards worldwide, Sunday is the seventh day of a week.

Once again, a conflict between religion and science.

ISO supposedly sets standards for 164 countries in this world, including the United States and has “general consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

Based in Geneva, Switzerland, ISO’s members meet annual in a General Assembly to “discuss strategic objectives.”

While the United States — along with Canada and Australia — belongs to the ISO and sends representatives to the annual General Assembly meeting still considers Sunday the start of a week.

Notes the website Time and Date:

According to international standard ISO 8601, Monday is the first day of the week. It is followed by Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Sunday is the 7th and last day of the week. Although this is the international standard, several countries, including the United States and Canada, consider Sunday as the start of the week. As the first day of the week varies in different cultures, so does the weekend. The Christian or Western world marks Sunday as their day of rest and worship, while Muslims refer to Friday as their day of rest and prayer. The Jewish calendar counts Saturday – the Sabbath – as the day of rest and worship. Both Saturdays and Sundays are common days of rest in the calendar. Calendars in some countries use a separate color for the weekends and reserve the black or gray fonts for the weekdays, Monday through Friday. –timeanddate.com

Confusing? Of course, it is. We consider Saturday and Sunday as “a weekend” but is the weekend concludes on Sunday, it is not, but definition, the end of the week?

As noted by Time and Date, the days of the week are defined in some countries by religious belief and note the standards set for the world. That is not unique in the struggles we often see between religion and laws.

A minister friend says the “laws of God are absolute, even if they contradict the laws of the land.”

Notes Acts 5: 27-29:

Having brought the apostles, they made them appear before the Sanhedrin to be questioned by the high priest. ‘We gave you strict orders not to teach in this Name,’ he said. ‘Yet you have filled Jerusalem with your teaching and are determined to make us guilty of this man’s blood.’ Peter and the other apostles replied: ‘We must obey God rather than men!”

Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne tried to follow what he claimed as the word of God when he held open services at The River Church in Tampa, FL. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister arrested him.

“Shame on this pastor, their legal staff and the leaders of this staff for forcing us to do our job. That’s not what we wanted to do during a declared state of emergency,” Chronister said. “We are hopeful that this will be a wakeup call.”

Perhaps Pastor Howard-Browne should have talked with the Rev. Mark Palenske and his wife, Dena, in Greers Ferry, AK. He held a children’s event at the church i March.

Two visiting evangelists leading the event came down with COVID-19, along with 31 members of the church and staff.

So did Rev. Palenski and his wife.

