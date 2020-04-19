Virginia virus deaths at 277 with 8,537 infected

Confirmed infections of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in Virginia now total 8,537 with 277 deaths and 1,422 hospitalized, the Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday morning.

The report also lists 54,733 tested. Floyd County continues to have just one confirmed case.

Montgomery County has 42 cases while Roanoke City and County report 44 with six more in Salem. Other area localities include Franklin County with 15, Wythe County has 10, and Carroll County with 3 plus 1 in Galax.

Patrick and Grayson counties still report no cases.

Elsewhere in the Old Dominion, Fairfax County leads localities with 1,899 confirmed infection, Prince William at 742, Henrico with 584, Arlington repotring 575, and Loudoun at 425.

Virginians remain under stay-at-home orders with non-essential businesses closed and restaurants only able to serve meals with curbside takeout and delivery.

More data:

Virginia:

Number Tested: 54,733

Confirmed Cases: 8,537

Hospitalized: 1,422

Deaths: 277

United States:

Infections: 783,923

Deaths : 39,105

Recoveries: 68,285

Worldwide:

Infections: 2,351,163

Deaths: 161,275

Recovered: 602,208

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and the Virginia Department of Health.)

