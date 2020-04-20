Virginia virus dead: 300

Monday became a day of round numbers in the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic in Virginia, with 300 deaths and 1,500 hospitalized.

Confirmed infections now total 8,990 with 56,735 tested, the Virginia Department of Health reports.

Floyd County continues to be a locality with just one confirmed case of the virus with Patrick and Grayson counties still reported no cases.

Roanoke City, county and Salem list 59 cases overall while Montgomery County has 44 along with one in Radford and Franklin County reports 16. Carroll County’s count remains at 3 with 1 additional in Galax. Wythe County has 10 and Pulaski County 8.

Fairfax County continues to lead all Virginia localities with 1,925, followed by Prince william with 793, Arlington 593, Henrico 598, Loudoun 446, and Alexandria 421.

Nationwide, 47,055 deaths reported by 9 a.m. Monday, with 764,295 infected. Worldwide deaths were 166,053 with 2,424,634 confirmed cases.

Virginia:

Number Tested: 56,735

Confirmed Cases: 8,990

Hospitalized: 1,500

Deaths: 300

United States:

Infections: 764,265

Deaths: 47,465

Recoveries: 71,012

Worldwide:

Infections: 2,424,634

Deaths: 165,053

Recovered: 635,719

