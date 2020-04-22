VDH Covid-19 data is late

The Virginia Department of Health is more than 90 minutes late Wednesday morning in reporting updated data on the COVID-19 coronavirus situation in the Old Dominion.

At 10:50 a.m. Thursday, VDH sent out this tweet:

The process which compiles COVID-19 case information overnight experienced an error that caused complete case information to be unavailable this morning. VDH staff are working to resolve the issue, and updated information will be posted as soon as possible.

Normally, the daily VDH updates are posted by 10 a.m. each day. At 11:40 Wednesday, nothing has been updated.

Maybe their computer has the virus. We will keep monitoring.

