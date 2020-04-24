Virginia coronavirus deaths top 400, 11,594 infected

Deaths from the COVID-19 Coronavirus are now 410, topping 400 since the day before, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday morning.

The Old Dominion nows has 11,594 cases with 1,837 hospitalized and 69,015 tested.

While Floyd County remains at just 1 confirmed infection, Patrick County now has 2, adding the second on Thursday.

Roanoke city and county now has 72, with another 8 in Salem. The city has 5 hospitalized and 1 in the county.

Montgomery’s infection county stays at 50 with 6 hospitalized. Franklin County reports 19 cases with 3 hospitalized.

Pulaski County is at 10 cases and 2 in the hospital while Carroll shows 3 infected and 1 in the hospital.

None of the localities listed above have any reports of death from the virus.

Elsewhere in the Commonwealth, the numbers increase.

Fairfax County leads with 2,534 cases, 455 hospitalized and 85 dead. Prince William has 1,110 infected, 112 hospitalized and 18 deaths. Henrico at 729 infections, 107 in the hospital and 86 dead. Arlington: 722 cases, 120 hospitalized and 23 dead.

More data:

Virginia:

Number Tested: 69,015

Confirmed Cases: 11,594

Hospitalized: 1,837

Deaths: 410

United States:

Infections: 866,709

Deaths : 50,524

Recoveries: 85,322

Worldwide:

Infections: 2,750,877

Deaths: 192,207

Recovered: 757,963

