Virginia virus counts: 436 dead from 12,366 cases

Virginia has 12,366 cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus with 436 deaths and 1,942 hospitalized, the Commonwealth’s Department of Health (VDH) reported Saturday morning.

VDH says 72,178 have been tested.

Nationwide, 925,758 cases with 52,217 deaths.

While Floyd County remains with just one confirmed case of the virus, increases continue in Roanoke city and county and Montgomery.

Roanoke city and county has 72 infections with 8 more in Salem with 1 hospitalized in the county five in the city, Franklin County reports 51 cases with three in the hospital, Pulaski has 20 cases with 2 hospitalized, Carroll reports 3 cases and 1 hospital and Patrick County 1 case and no hospitalized.

No deaths in the counties listed above.

Many more cases, hospitalizations in other counties in the Old Dominion.

Fairfax reports 2,745 cases, 481 hospitalized and 90 dead. Prince William has 1,184 cases, 120 in the hospital and 19 dead, Arlington: 764 cases, 139 in hospitals and 29 dead. Henrico has 764 cases, 115 hospitalized and 89 deaths. Alexandria: 575 cases, 80 in hospitals and 18 dead.

Other data:

Virginia:

Number Tested: 72,178

Confirmed Cases: 12,366

Hospitalized: 1,942

Deaths: 436

United States:

Infections: 925,758

Deaths : 52,217

Recoveries: 110,432

Worldwide:

Infections: 2,850,845

Deaths: 198,116

Recovered: 812,465

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and the Virginia Department of Health.)

