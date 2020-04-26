Virginia: 448 virus deaths with one now in New River Valley

With more than 600 new confirmations of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in Virginia, the Commonwealth now has 12,970 infections and 448 deaths with more than 2,000 hospitalized.

In its daily report issued Saturday morning, the Virginia Department of Health says 76,118 people have been tested in the Old Dominion.

Floyd County still has just one confirmed case of the virus. Patrick County has 2, a number that remains the same in recent days.

Roanoke city and county’s numbers remain at 72 but county seat Salem increased by 1 to report 9 infections.

Montgomery County recorded its first death and has 51 active cases and six hospitalized.

Franklin County’s case count is 19, Pulaski has 10, Carroll stands at 3.

The death in Montgomery County is the first in the New River or Roanoke valleys.

Elsewhere in the Commonwealth, Fairfax County continues to lead in cases with 2,889 and 906 deaths, followed by Prince William with 1,265 cases and 19 dead, Henrico reporting 792 cases and 95 deaths, Arlington with 790 infected and 32 dead, and Loudoun with 596 infections and 11 fatalities.

Data for Virginia, the United States and worldwide:

Virginia:

Number Tested: 72,178

Confirmed Cases: 12,366

Hospitalized: 1,942

Deaths: 436

United States:

Infections: 925,758

Deaths : 52,217

Recoveries: 110,432

Worldwide:

Infections: 2,850,845

Deaths: 198,116

Recovered: 812,465

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

