Old Dominion currently has 458 dead from COVID-19 virus

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus continues to climb in Virginia with 13,535 with 2,066 hospitalized and 458 deaths, the Virginia Department of Health reported Monday morning.

The Old Dominion had tested 80,180 by 5 p.m. Sunday, which is the closing time for statistics reported Monday morning.

The death reported for Montgomery County Sunday brought reports from readers who said it was not “new” because it was reported on April 22 by a television news report that said it came from the New River Valley Health District but the state health department did not verify the death until Saturday, the 25th and included it in the report on Sunday.

The New River Valley District, which handles Floyd, Montgomery, Pulaski and Giles County along with the city of Radford, did not specify the county where the death occurred. That came from VDH on Sunday.

Floyd County continues to have just one case. Patrick County has 2.

Roanoke city and county list 74 with 11 more in Salem, Montgomery County reports 54 with the one death along with 3 cases in Radford, Franklin County has 18, Pulaski County 9 and Carroll County 4.

In other parts of the Old Dominion, Fairfax County leads localities with 3002 infected and 100 dead, Prince William has 1,353 infections and 20 dead, Arlington: 836 cases and 32, Henrico’s count stands at 817 infections and 89 dead, Loudoun lists 628 cases and 12 deaths.

Data by state, nation and global (Updated at 9:13 a.m. EDT Monday):

Virginia:

Number Tested: 88,180

Confirmed Cases: 13,535

Hospitalized: 2,066

Deaths: 458

United States:

Infections: 987.322

Deaths : 55,415

Recoveries: 118,781

Worldwide:

Infections: 3,013,839

Deaths: 207,895

Recovered: 888,362

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, World Health Organization and the Virginia Department of Health.)

