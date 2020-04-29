Floyd County: 2 virus infections among 14,961 in Va.

Wednesday’s official report from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) shows the Old Dominion closing in on 15,000 cases of infection by the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic with 14,961 as deaths top 500 with a count of 522.

Floyd County doubled its number of cases — going from one to two — and is tied with Patrick County as the two area localities with the lowest number of infections.

The numbers are enough to concern health officials an convince Gov. Ralph Northam to keep the Commonwealth’s stay-at-home and lockdown orders in place as May arrives on Friday.

Combined cases in Roanoke city and county now top 100 with 104 with 16 more in Salem. The three localities also have 8 hospitalized.

Montgomery County has 55 cases with 6 in hospitals with 3 more in the city of Radford. Franklin County reports 21 cases with 3 in the hospital.

Pulaski: 9 cases and 2 hospitalized — the same now for Carroll: 9 infections, 2 in hospital.

Virginia, national and international data at 9 a.m. EDT Wednesday:

Virginia:

Number Tested: 85,307

Confirmed Cases: 14,961

Hospitalized: 2,259

Deaths: 522

United States:

Infections: 1,035,765

Deaths : 59.266

Recoveries: 142,238

Worldwide:

Infections: 3,153,666

Deaths: 218,743

Recovered: 964.896

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, World Health Organization, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

