Virginia Virus Update: 522 dead, 15,846 infected

Virginia Thursday reported 15,846 infections from the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic with 2,322 hospitalized and 552 dead, says the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). About 90.843 have been tested.

Floyd County has 2 infected, as does Patrick County.

In the New River Valley, Montgomery County leads with 56 infections, six hospitalized and 1 death, along with 3 infections in the city of Radford.

Pulaski has 8 cases with 2 hospitalized along with 4 in Giles.

In other adjoining counties, Roanoke city has 73 cases, Roanoke County 51 and Salem 26. Franklin County has 26 cases.

Throughout the Old Dominion, Fairfax County remains the most infected with 3,611 cases, 606 in hospitals and 134 dead.

Virginia:

Number Tested: 85,307

Confirmed Cases: 14,961

Hospitalized: 2,259

Deaths: 522

United States:

Infections: 1,064,737

Deaths : 61,670

Recoveries: 147,411

Worldwide:

Infections: 3,237,600

Deaths: 228,826

Recovered: 1,010,260

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, World Health Organization, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

