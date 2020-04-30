Virginia Virus Update: 522 dead, 15,846 infected

(Courtesy of the Virginia Department of Health)

Virginia Thursday reported 15,846 infections from the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic with 2,322 hospitalized and 552 dead, says the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). About 90.843 have been tested.

Floyd County has 2 infected, as does Patrick County.

In the New River Valley, Montgomery County leads with 56 infections, six hospitalized and 1 death, along with 3 infections in the city of Radford.

Pulaski has 8 cases with 2 hospitalized along with 4 in Giles.

In other adjoining counties, Roanoke city has 73 cases, Roanoke County 51 and Salem 26. Franklin County has 26 cases.

Throughout the Old Dominion, Fairfax County remains the most infected with 3,611 cases, 606 in hospitals and 134 dead.

Virginia:
Number Tested: 85,307
Confirmed Cases: 14,961
Hospitalized: 2,259
Deaths: 522

United States:
Infections: 1,064,737
Deaths : 61,670
Recoveries: 147,411

Worldwide:
Infections: 3,237,600
Deaths: 228,826
Recovered: 1,010,260

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, World Health Organization, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and still publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter