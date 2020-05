Fridays in Floyd, Virginia — a special place in normal times and a kind of place we would like to see again…soon.

Friday nights were times when I would roam Locust Street with my cameras to photograph and film the music, dancing and fun.

Let’s remember those days and work to have them back again.

Dancing to old time music at the Friday Night Jamboree

And more…

Dancing in the streets on Friday nights.

