Floyd County virus cases up to 3 with 1 hospitalized

More than 1,000 new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in Floyd County appeared in the daily report of the Virginia Department of Health and 29 deaths added to the count t bring the Commonwealth’s toll to 581 with 16,901 cases and 2,416 hospitalizations.

One of those new cases came in Floyd County, which now has 3 infections and 1 hospitalized.

VDH reports 105,648 tests completed.

The City of Roanoke now has 80 cases plus 53 in the county and 26 in Salem.

Montgomery County reports 56 cases with one death. Franklin County: 32 cases, Carroll: 12, Pulaski: 9, and Patrick: 2.

The increase to 3 cases in Floyd County comes with two of them added this week. Two were self-quarantined and the third is in the hospital. No other details have been released by VDH.

Fairfax continues to lead the Commonweath with 3,897 cases with 643 hospitalized and 137 dead.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam allowed the ban on elective surgeries to expire at midnight Thursday and hospitals began those surgeries — in-patient and out-patient — Friday.

Sen. Mark Warner has asked the governor to relax some of the stay-at-home, lockdowns and business closures in areas with local counts of infections and deaths but the governor, to date, has felt statewide rules and bans are more effective.

States, national and global date:

Virginia:

Number Tested: 105,648

Confirmed Cases: 16,901

Hospitalized: 2,416

Deaths: 581

United States:

Infections: 1,095,304

Deaths : 63,871

Recoveries: 155,964

Worldwide:

Infections: 3,327,230

Deaths: 234,696

Recovered: 1,052,491

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, World Health Organization, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

