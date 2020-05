Over the bar in the high jump.

Didn’t get a chance to shoot any of Floyd County High School’s scheduled track meets this Spring — they were canceled by the Virginia High School Association’s decision to end all sports events because of the pandemic.

Track is also an example of athletic skill and accomplishments. Several Floyd Countians have set state records in past years. The county has been well represented at the state track meets.

Here are some shots from track meets in previous seasons.

Exchange in the relay.

Sprinting from the start of the 4 by 1 relay.

Hurdles

