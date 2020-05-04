Va. virus report: 684 dead and 19,462 infected

Virginia is closing in on 20,000 cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus infections Monday with 19,462 cases and 684 deaths and 2,700 hospitalized, the Virginia Department of Health.

VDH also reports 122,788 tests administered to 111,441 individuals.

Floyd County’s infections remain at 3 with 1 hospitalized. Roanoke City reports 81 infections with 5 hospitalized while Roanoke County’s count is 57 with 1 in the hospital and Salem reports 27 infected and 2 hospitalized.

Montgomery County has 79 infected, 7 hospitalized and 1 dead.

Other area localities:

Pulaski County: 9 cases and 2 hospitalized;

Wythe County: 12 infected, 1 hospitalized and 1 dead;

Carroll County: 19 cases and 2 hospitalized:

Patrick County: 2 cases,

Elsewhere in the Old Dominion, Fairfax County leads infections with 4,615, 771 hospitalized and 198 dead.

Data for Virginia, nationwide and global:

Virginia:

Number Tests:

Confirmed Cases: 122, 18,761

Hospitalized: 2,700

Deaths: 684

United States:

Infections: 1,188.421

Deaths : 68,602

Recoveries: 178,594

Worldwide:

Infections: 3,581,871

Deaths: 248,555

Recovered: 1,159,500

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, World Health Organization, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

