Will music, dancing return to the Crooked Road?

The arrival of Summer is just a little more than a month away, but cancellations and postponements have silenced the sound of music in the area, including Southwestern Virginia’s Crooked Road.

Floyd’s “Small Town” concerts are gone. So is the Memorial Day Flea Market in Hillsville.

Friday Night’s internationally famous Jamboree, shuttered by the closing of music venues last month because of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, remains closed throughout the end of May with hopes to open in June, subject to state guidelines. The Country Store does have online events set during May.

What happens in June is still unknown. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he is considering letting some restaurants, stores, hair salons ad other businesses but with enforced distancing, use of masks and other protective measures in place.

But while some areas of the nation are seeing the curve of infections flattening, projections show infections and deaths could increase as we head into Summer.

