Waiting for the Jamboree to return to our Friday nights

The Jamboree is part of our lives, just as it is for the locals who frequent it and the visitors who come from around the country and the world to visit, dance, and have fun.
Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine at The Friday Night Jamboree (© 2007 Doug Thompson/Blue Ridge Photography LLC ).
The original documentary shot in 2002 (below).


In 2002, wife Amy and I attended our first Friday Night Jamboree in Floyd, armed with still and video cameras to produce a documentary for cable channel use.

That first afternoon and night of shooting did not give us good shots outside on the street because of rain so we planned to return another night. Because of scheduling conflicts with my work in Washington, DC, it took a year to shoot the rest of the event with good weather on the street.

It ran on the History Channel as part of a week devoted to musical activities in the nation and proved popular enough to get requests for other showings.

When we moved to Floyd in 2004, regular stops at the Jamboree, with cameras, became part of our lives here.

The Jamboree, and the Floyd Country Store venue that hosts it, is in its third set of owners in the 16 years that have followed. We have thousands of still photographs and hundreds of hours of video over that time. With the Jamboree closed as a public gathering in these times of stay-at-home orders and lockdown, it reminds of what normal should be and, hopefully, can return again.

One of our most recent efforts.

A favorite from previous years.

DOUG THOMPSON

