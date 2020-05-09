Virus deaths: 827 in Virginia, 78,701 nationally, 277,014 worldwide

Another 13 deaths Friday in Virginia from the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 4 million and killed at least 277,000 people worldwide.

The Old Dominion daily report from the Virginia Health Department (VDH) Saturday list 23,196 in the Commonwealth with 827 dead and 3,164 hospitalized. Nationwide, more than 1.3 million are infected with 78,701 dead by 10:30 a.m. EDT, according to reports from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Floyd County remains one of the least affected counties with 3 infections and 1 hospitalized.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam plans to allow some business to reopen on May 15, including restaurants with outdoor dining (no indoor dining yet), fitness centers with outdoor facilities only, and retail establishments with limits on customers served. In all businesses or restaurants, employees must wear masks and customers must maintain social distances of at least 6 feet apart.

Salons and barbershops can provide services by appointment only and masks must be worn, which eliminates shaving or beard trimming.

In other localities of our region, the city of Roanoke has 93 virus cases with six hospitalized and 1 death, Roanoke County reports 62 cases and 2 in the hospital and Salem is up to 31 cases with 4 hospitalized.

Montgomery County has 64 cases, nine hospitalized and 1 death; Carroll County shows 28 cases with 2 hospitalized; Franklin County’s case count stands at 26 with 3 hospitalized, Pulaski County reports 9 cases with 2 hospitalized and Patrick County has four cases.

Data in Virginia, the U.S. and around the world:

Virginia:

Number of Tests: 150,952

Confirmed Cases: 23,196

Hospitalized: 3,164

Deaths: 827

United States:

Infections: 1,324

Deaths : 78,701

Recoveries: 223,930

Worldwide:

Infections: 4,043,058

Deaths: 277,014

Recoveries: 1,403,966

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

