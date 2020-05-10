Va. virus toll: 28,061 cases, 839 dead. U.S. lists 1.3+ million cases, 80,004 dead

Sunday’s coronavirus death report for Virginia shows 839 deaths, 23,061 infections, and 3,211 hospitalized, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

In the United States, more than 1.3 million cases are reported with 80,044 deaths. The worldwide count shows more than 4.1 million cases and 280,998 deaths.

Floyd County still has 3 cases with 1 hospitalized.

In localities around us, Roanoke city has 93 cases, 6 hospitalized, and 1 death; Roanoke County 62 cases with 2 hospitalized and Salem lists 31 cases with 4 hospitalized; Montgomery has 65 cases with 9 hospitalized and 1 dead.

Franklin lists 27 cases with 3 hospitalized, Carroll County 33 cases and 2 in hospital, Pulaski 9 cases, and 2 hospitalized while Patrick County lists 4 cases.

Elsewhere in the Old Dominion, Fairfax County has 5,892 cases. 923 hospitalized and 239 deaths while Prince William lists 2,740 cases, 265 hospitalizations, and 48 dead.

State, National, and Worldwide Data:

Virginia:

Number of Tests: 157,9577

Confirmed Cases: 24,081

Hospitalized: 3,211

Deaths: 839

United States:

Infections: 1,347,411

Deaths: 80,044

Recoveries: 238,080

Worldwide:

Infections: 4,130,010

Deaths: 280,998

Recoveries: 1,454,700



(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

