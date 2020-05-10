Va. virus toll: 28,061 cases, 839 dead. U.S. lists 1.3+ million cases, 80,004 dead

Floyd County's case count remains at 5 with 1 hospitalized. The Commonwealth plans to open some businesses, restaurants with restrictions.

Sunday’s coronavirus death report for Virginia shows 839 deaths, 23,061 infections, and 3,211 hospitalized, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

In the United States, more than 1.3 million cases are reported with 80,044 deaths. The worldwide count shows more than 4.1 million cases and 280,998 deaths.

Floyd County still has 3 cases with 1 hospitalized.

In localities around us, Roanoke city has 93 cases, 6 hospitalized, and 1 death; Roanoke County 62 cases with 2 hospitalized and Salem lists 31 cases with 4 hospitalized; Montgomery has 65 cases with 9 hospitalized and 1 dead.

Franklin lists 27 cases with 3 hospitalized, Carroll County 33 cases and 2 in hospital, Pulaski 9 cases, and 2 hospitalized while Patrick County lists 4 cases.

Elsewhere in the Old Dominion, Fairfax County has 5,892 cases. 923 hospitalized and 239 deaths while Prince William lists 2,740 cases, 265 hospitalizations, and 48 dead.

State, National, and Worldwide Data:

Virginia:
Number of Tests: 157,9577
Confirmed Cases: 24,081
Hospitalized: 3,211
Deaths: 839

United States:
Infections: 1,347,411
Deaths: 80,044
Recoveries: 238,080

Worldwide:
Infections: 4,130,010
Deaths:  280,998
Recoveries: 1,454,700

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and still publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter