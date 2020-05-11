Another bad hair day from Mother Nature…

Another freeze warning kicks in at midnight Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday with sub-freezing temperatures forecasted for Floyd County and surrounding communities.

Say what? Freezing temperatures in late Spring? The calendar says this is May 11 and the start of Summer is about a month away, so why are we facing Winter-like weather in a year when Winter itself was not that cold.

To make matters worse, we started the day with another wind warning, a regular routine in this topsy turvy Spring.

Weather prognosticators say the only thing worse than March weather is he it comes back to bite us in the butt in May.

With a projected high of only 51 Monday, the temperatures are expected to remain int he 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday before heading up into the 70s for the end of the week with less chance of rain until thunderstorms for the weekend.

We’re tempted to suggest Mother Nature is having another bad hair day but that could get us into trouble with the MeToo! movement.

Here’s the advisory issued by the National Weather Service Office in Blacksburg:

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY… …FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY… * WHAT…FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 29 EXPECTED. FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, WEST WINDS 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. * WHERE…IN VIRGINIA, GRAYSON, CARROLL, FLOYD AND ROANOKE COUNTIES. IN NORTH CAROLINA, ASHE, ALLEGHANY NC AND WATAUGA COUNTIES. * WHEN…FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY. FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY. * IMPACTS…GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING.

