Latest Va. virus count: 927 dead, 26,646 infected

Deaths in Virginia from the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic increased by 36 in the latest report from the Virginia Department of Health Wednesday but questions by the doctor for the Roanoke Valley and Alleghany health districts, who says the report is not including deaths she knows about in the area.

VDH lists 927 deaths and 26,746 cases — an increase of just under 1,000 cases — and 3,520 hospitalized by the pandemic but questions have been raised by an apparent failure to list at least 11 more deaths in the region.

The new report shows four cases — and increase of 1 — in Floyd County with 1 still hospitalized. Patrick County’s infection rate has also increased to 6 cases.

Roanoke now shows 116 cases with 1 death and 7 hospitalized. Roanoke County has 80 cases and 6 in hospitals, Salem reports 32 cases with 4 hospitalized.

Montgomery County has 66 cases, 9 hospitalized and 1 dead; Carrol County lists 39 cases with Franklin County reports 30 cases and 3 in the hospital, and Pulaski has 9 cases with 2 hospitalized.

Statistics:

Updated: 13:11 GMT 09:11 a.m. EDT

Virginia:

Confirmed Cases: 26,746

Hospitalized: 3,520

Deaths: 927

Number of Tests: 180,084

United States:

Infections: 1,411.148

Deaths : 83,564

Recoveries: 298,643

Worldwide:

Infections: 4,374,938

Deaths: 294,414

Recoveries: 1,623,027



(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

