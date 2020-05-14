More than 1,000 new virus cases, 955 total Va. deaths

Virginia added more than a thousand cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus infections to its statistics Thursday morning as the Commonwealth’s Department of Health put the number of cases at 27,813 with 955 deaths.

The count is what the department has as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

VDH also says 3,592 are hospitalized and 165,486 has been tested.

Floyd County, which added a case on Wednesday, remains at 4 infections and 1 hospitalized.

Deaths from the virus are closing on on 300,00 with a report by the World Health Organization at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at 299,410. America currently has 85,262 deaths with more than 1.4 million infected

Roanoke City has 120 cases with 1 death and 7 in hospitals while Roanoke County has another 83 cases, 1 death and 6 hospitalized and Salem reports 32 cases with 4 in hospitals.

Montgomery County continues to have 66 cases with 1 death and 9 in hospitals while Carroll County has 40 cases and 2 hospitalized. Franklin lists 30 infected, 1 dead, and 3 hospitalized.

Pulaski lists 10 cases and 2 hospitalized. Wythe has 15 cases, 1 death, and 1 in the hospital. Patrick County has 6 cases.

In Northern Virginia, Fairfax County lists 6,951 cases, 267 deaths, and 1,019 in hospitals while Prince William County has 3,351 cases, 66 deaths, and 320 in hospitals.

Statistics for Virginia, the United States and worldwide:

Updated: 13:15 GMT 09:15 a.m. EDT

Virginia:

Confirmed Cases: 27,813

Hospitalized: 3,592

Deaths: 955

Number of Tests: 165,486

United States:

Infections: 1,431,255

Deaths : 85,262

Recoveries: 310,383

Worldwide:

Infections: 4,464,255

Deaths: 299,410

Recoveries: 1,678,246



(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, and the Virginia Department of Health.)