FloydFest cancels this year because of virus

FloydFest Thursday pulled the plug on its 2020 festival, Vision Quest, saying it must be canceled because of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

“Safety, health, and wellbeing,” the festival announced on its website. For 19 years, we have gathered at FloydFest because we know it’s a sanctuary that fosters these attributes. Now, for one year, it’s concern for these hallmarks that will keep us apart.

“Now, so we can continue to survive and thrive in the future, we must cancel FloydFest 2020~Vision Quest due to the unprecedented coronavirus crisis facing our world.”

Across the Way Productions says it will announce a new theme, logo, and website for FloydFest 21.

The promoters are asking those who have purchased tickets to select one of five options:

Rollover their tickets;

Donate their payments to Across the Way Productions and Blue Cow Arts to help cover the losses for this year’s cancellations and help startup costs for 2021;

Receive ticket credit for a future FloydFest;

Transfer their tickets to friends;

Request a refund.

All ticketholders must contact FloydFrest by June 14 to select their option.

FloydFest joins a growing list of events for this summer and fall that have been either postponed or canceled, including the Galax Oldtime Fiddlers’ Convention, Floyd’s Smalltown Thursday Night Concert Tickets and the Locklin Festival.

“We ask for patience during this time as we work through this unprecedented process,” the company says on its website.