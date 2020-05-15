Virginia closing in on 1,000 virus deaths

Virginia’s infections from the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic increased by 859 cases during the 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m. Thursday, the Commonwealth’s Department of Health (VDH)reported Frida morning.

Deaths reached 977 and could reach 1,000 by Monday. At least 3,657 are hospitalized, VDH says.

Floyd County’s cases remain at 4 with 1 in the hospital.

The count in counties, however, continues to increase. Roanoke City’s cases stand at 120 with 7 hospitalized and 1 dead, while Roanoke County has 83 cases, 1 death and 6 in hospitals, and Salem lists 32 cases and 4 hospitalized.

Montgomery County shows 66 cases, 1 dead and 9 in hospitals. Carroll County is up to 42 cases and 2 hospitalized. Franklin County has 30 cases, 1 death, and 3 in hospitals

Pulaski County reports 10 cases, 2 hospitalized while Patrick County has 6 cases.

Elsewhere in the Commonwealth, Fairfax County continues to lead in stats for the virus, reporting 7,159 cases, 273 dead and 1,033 hospitalized. Prince William County has 3,421 cases with 67 deaths and 33 hospitalized.

The United States, with 807,303 deaths, expects to reach 100.000 before the month of May ends and worldwide deaths (305,672) could pass a half-million by then.

VDH, however, admits that the case numbers from May 8 to now are complete and could change.

Statistics for Virginia, the United States, and Global:

05/15/2020

Updated: 16:40 GMT 12:40 p.m. EDT

Virginia:

Infections: 28,672

Hospitalized: 3,657

Deaths: 977

United States:

Infections: 1,457,593

Deaths : 86,912

Recoveries: 318,027

Worldwide:

Infections: 4,581,519

Deaths: 305,672

Recoveries: 1,735,775



(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, World Health Organization, and the Virginia Department of Health.)