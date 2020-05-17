Virginia virus cases up more than 700 in VDH report

Virginia’s Coronavirus cases jumped by more than 700 infections in 24 yours but deaths only by 7, the Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday morning.

The Commonwealth has 30,388 cases with 1,009 deaths and 3,775 hospitalizations.

Floyd County’s virus count remains at 4 with 1 hospitalized, VDH says.

Depending on which agency is reported, America now has more than 90,000 deaths or just under that figure. Wordmeter puts the total U.S. deaths at 10 a.m. EDT at 90,142while the Center for Disease Control places the total at 87,315. The World Health Organization places the worldwide deaths at 315,805.

Roanoke City and County, puls Salem, lead the region with 207 cases and 11 deaths. In the Old Dominion, Fairfax County with 7,643 cases and 282 dead,

Montgomery County has 66 cases and one dead, Carroll County has 48 cases, Franklin 30, Pulaski 10, and Patrick 6.

Virginia, nationwide and worldwide statistics:

Updated: 14:00 GMT 10:00 a.m. EDT

Virginia:

Infections: 30,388

Hospitalized: 3,775

Deaths: 1,009

United States:

Infections: 1,507,798

Deaths : 90,113

Recoveries: 327,751

Worldwide:

Infections: 4,740,536

Deaths: 313,641

Recoveries: 1,824,336



(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, and the Virginia Department of Health.)