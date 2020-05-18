Virginia virus toll: 1,014 dead; 88,709 in U.S.

Five more deaths attributed to the coronavirus were reported by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Monday, bringing the toll to 1,014 in the Old Dominion.

While Floyd County’s infections remain at 4 with 1 hospitalized, Patrick County’s cases increased to 8, and Virginia has 31,140 confirmed and probable cases.

Roanoke City continues to lead localities in our area with 128 cases and 8 deaths while Roanoke County has 86 cases with 3 dead and Salem reports 32 cases.

Montgomery continues to have 66 cases with 1 death while Carroll County lists 49 cases. Pulaski has 10 cases while Wythe has 16 infections and 1 death.

Elsewhere in the Commonwealth, Fairfax County continues to lead with 7,843 cases and 284 deaths.

Dickenson, Bland, and Bath Counties remain three localities with no infections.

Statistics for Virginia, the United States, and Worldwide:

Updated: 11:00 GMT 07:00 a.m. EDT

Virginia:

Infections: 31,150

Hospitalized: 3,822

Deaths: 1,014

United States:

Infections: 1,467,709

Deaths : 88,709

Recoveries: 346,389

Worldwide:

Infections: 4,819,372

Deaths: 316,961

Recoveries: 1,864,269



(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, and the Virginia Department of Health.)