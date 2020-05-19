Virginia: 950 more cases of Coronavirus, 27 more deaths

The Old Dominion added 27 more confirmed and probable deaths from the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic in a Tuesday morning report from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), now totaling 1041, along with 32.,145 cases. almost 1,000 more than a day earlier.

This means Virginians continue to come down with the virus at a time when the Commonwealth is trying to reopen businesses and restaurants as part of an effort to restart the economy.

Floyd County remains low in cases with 4 infections with 1 hospitalized but Patrick County added another case in the lastest tally with 9. Roanoke city cases are up to 135 with 8 deaths while the county has 88 cases with 3 deaths. Salem has 33 cases.

Montgomery County’s case total remains at 66 with 1 death while Carroll County has 50 cases. Franklin County has 30 cases with 1 death. Pulaski County has 10 cases.

Elsewhere in the Commonwealth, Fairfax County leads with 8020 cases and 292 deaths.

Statistics for Virginia, the United State and Worldwide:

Updated: 11:00 GMT 07:00 a.m. EDT

Virginia:

Infections: 32.145

Hospitalized: 3,904

Deaths: 1,041

United States:

Infections: 1,565,391

Deaths : 93,168

Recoveries: 361,709

Worldwide:

Infections: 4,966,219

Deaths: 323,636

Recoveries: 1,948,948



(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, and the Virginia Department of Health.)