Virginia: 950 more cases of Coronavirus, 27 more deaths

As some push for a faster opening of businesses, others worry that the increases in cases spell more trouble down the road.
(Courtesy of the Virginia Department of Health)

The Old Dominion added 27 more confirmed and probable deaths from the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic in a Tuesday morning report from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), now totaling 1041, along with 32.,145 cases. almost 1,000 more than a day earlier.

This means Virginians continue to come down with the virus at a time when the Commonwealth is trying to reopen businesses and restaurants as part of an effort to restart the economy.

Floyd County remains low in cases with 4 infections with 1 hospitalized but Patrick County added another case in the lastest tally with 9. Roanoke city cases are up to 135 with 8 deaths while the county has 88 cases with 3 deaths. Salem has 33 cases.

Montgomery County’s case total remains at 66 with 1 death while Carroll County has 50 cases. Franklin County has 30 cases with 1 death. Pulaski County has 10 cases.

Elsewhere in the Commonwealth, Fairfax County leads with 8020 cases and 292 deaths.

Statistics for Virginia, the United State and Worldwide:

Updated:  11:00 GMT 07:00 a.m. EDT

Virginia:
Infections: 32.145
Hospitalized: 3,904
Deaths: 1,041

United States:
Infections: 1,565,391
Deaths : 93,168
Recoveries: 361,709

Worldwide:
Infections: 4,966,219
Deaths: 323,636
Recoveries: 1,948,948

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and still publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
