Va. virus infections: 32,908 with 1,014 deaths

Virginia’s confirmed and probable deaths from the COVID-19 Coronovirus stand at 1,074 with 3,979 hospitalized as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Commonwealth’s Health Department (VDH) reported Wednesday morning.

Total infections in The Old Dominion are 32,908.

Nationally, deaths now total more than 90,000 and projections expect 100,000 before the end of May.

Floyd County’s infections remain at 4 with 1 still hospitalized while neighboring Carroll County has 64 cases, 3 hospitalized and 1 death, and Montgomery County continues to have 66 cases with 1 death and 9 in hospitals.

Roanoke City has 135 cases, 8 deaths and 7 hospitalized with Roanoke County’s count is 88 cases, 3 dead and 8 hospitalized while Salem has 33 cases and 4 in hospitals.

Rounding out area localities, Franklin County reports 30 cases, 1 death and 3 hospitalized while Pulaski County has 10 cases with 2 hospitalized while Patrick County shows 10 cases.

Elsewhere in Virginia, Fairfax County has 8,163 cases, 302 deaths, and 1,133 in hospitals.

State, national and worldwide statistics:

Updated: 14:00 GMT 09:00 a.m. EDT

Virginia:

Infections: 32,908

Hospitalized: 3,979

Deaths: 1,074

United States:

Infections: 1,571,131

Deaths : 93,558

Recoveries:361,227

Worldwide:

Infections: 5,010,113

Deaths: 325,332

Recoveries: 1,975,978

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, and the Virginia Department of Health.)