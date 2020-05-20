Va. virus infections: 32,908 with 1,014 deaths

Deaths nationwide now top 90,000 with more than 100,000 before month's end.

Virginia’s confirmed and probable deaths from the COVID-19 Coronovirus stand at 1,074 with 3,979 hospitalized as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Commonwealth’s Health Department (VDH) reported Wednesday morning.

Total infections in The Old Dominion are 32,908.

Nationally, deaths now total more than 90,000 and projections expect 100,000 before the end of May.

Floyd County’s infections remain at 4 with 1 still hospitalized while neighboring Carroll County has 64 cases, 3 hospitalized and 1 death, and Montgomery County continues to have 66 cases with 1 death and 9 in hospitals.

Roanoke City has 135 cases, 8 deaths and 7 hospitalized with Roanoke County’s count is 88 cases, 3 dead and 8 hospitalized while Salem has 33 cases and 4 in hospitals.

Rounding out area localities, Franklin County reports 30 cases, 1 death and 3 hospitalized while Pulaski County has 10 cases with 2 hospitalized while Patrick County shows 10 cases.

Elsewhere in Virginia, Fairfax County has 8,163 cases, 302 deaths, and 1,133 in hospitals.

State, national and worldwide statistics:

Updated:  14:00 GMT 09:00 a.m. EDT

Virginia:
Infections: 32,908
Hospitalized: 3,979
Deaths: 1,074

United States:
Infections: 1,571,131
Deaths : 93,558
Recoveries:361,227

Worldwide:
Infections: 5,010,113
Deaths: 325,332
Recoveries: 1,975,978

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and still publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
