Virginia virus cases jump by 1,229 to 34,137

Hospitalizations also went up and now top 4,000 as the Commonwealth continues to ease stay-at-home and lockdown rules. Floyd County remains at 4 cases with one of them hospitalized.
Infections from the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic increased by at least 1,229 cases with more than hospitalizations surpassing 4,000, in Virginia in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Commonwealth’s Department of Health reported Thursday morning.

Virginia now has 34,137 confirmed and probable cases with 4,093 hospitalized, VDH reports.

While Floyd County’s infections remain at 4 with 1 hospitalized, Patrick County’s total increased again to 12 cases and Montgomery County is up to 67 cases with 1 death. Roanoke city and county combined report 224 cases and 11 deaths.

Nationally, the United States case count is 1.59 million with 94,963 deaths while the worldwide count is 5.1 million cases with 330,374 deaths.

More statistics below:

Updated:  14:00 GMT 09:00 a.m. EDT

Virginia:
Infections: 34,137
Hospitalized: 4,093
Deaths: 1,099

United States:
Infections: 1,593,486
Deaths : 94,963
Recoveries: 370,971

Worldwide:
Infections: 5,117,745
Deaths: 330,374
Recoveries: 2,042,948

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

