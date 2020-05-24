Let’s also remember those who have died in this pandemic

The New Times Sunday published a front page without photos, just text, listing the nearly 100,000 lives lost to the Coronavirus pandemic in America.

On this Memorial Day weekend, the paper’s text presentation to remember those who have died, is a graphic representation of those we have lost and the many more that we will lose at this massive pandemic continues.

Sadly, it seems that the dead seem to be an afterthought in all the partisan bickering over dealing a pandemic that threatens all of our lives.

That death toll in America is over 98,000 and will reach 100,000 before the end of May.

Yet we see Americans ignoring the recommendations of social distancing and use of masks.

In areas where restrictions have been relaxed beyond the recommendations of medical experts, we are seeing infections start to creeping up. More deaths will follow.

Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia said Saturday he is considering requiring the use of masks.

“Face coverings are an important part of the next steps. We’ll have more on that next week,” Northam said as he also suggested Virginians get ahead of such an order by securing masks.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney wants masks required for those toing out in public in the Commonwealth’s Capital.

Northam applauded the mayor but said a mask requirement will apply to all of Virginia, not just Richmond.

“Wearing a mask could literally save someone else’s life,” Northam said. “That is becoming clearer every day as we move further into managing this virus over the long term. We’re trying to work through some of the details. It’s an equity issue. We want to make sure everyone has access to a mask, and we also want to talk about how we enforce that.”

Some question the right of the Commonwealth to issue such and order, claiming a requirement to wear masks violates the Constitution. Most legal Constitutional experts dismiss such claims.

“Complete nonsense,” Constitutional and First Amendment lawyer Dan Barr told NBC News on Channel 12 in Arizona.

He adds:

When people say they have the right to not wear a mask they may as well say they have a right to not wear clothes. They certainly have a right to not wear clothes in their home, but no one would say you could walk in naked into a Walmart or Costco because it’s your constitutional right to do so. It’s strange when people say I have a constitutional right to not wear a mask while ignoring the rights of private property owners.

Northam also says he will discuss on Tuesday what will be allowed in “phase II” of rules and regulations.