Are ‘Summertime Blues’ approaching?

Rocker Eddie Cochran turned his vision of “Summertime Blues” into a hit in September 1958, but he never envisioned the blues that many Americans face as Summer begins next month in 2020.

Well, I called my congressman and he said “whoa!”

“I’d like to help you son but you’re too young to vote”

Sometimes I wonder what I’m a gonna do

But there ain’t no cure for the summertime blues

That song continues to show up on rock radio with covers by The Who, Alan Jackson and others over the years. Cochran died in a auto accident in Britain,

We head into summer here with no music on the streets in downtown Floyd, no dancing in the Country Store at the Friday Night Jamboree, no FloydFest and much more canceled for the year because of the stay-at-home orders and lockdowns from the COVID-19 Coronavirus mess.

On the Memorial Day weekend that just passed, no flea market in Hillsville and the annual “big one” for each Labor Day in doubt. The annual Galax Fiddler’s Convention in Galax is scrapped.

The class of 2020 at Floyd County High School stayed home for the last three months of this school year because of the pandemic. No graduation ceremony where students could cross the stage and receive their diploma, no prom, no Spring sports.

The short film above is one that I did to welcome a Summer for a previous year when we lookd to have fun and not have the “Summertime Blues.”