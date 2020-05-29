Another 1,000+ new virus cases in Virginia with 77 more deaths

As COVID-19 Coronavirus infections and deaths continue to rise throughout Virginia, Floyd County has a new infection and another hospitalization.

Floyd’s infections rose to 6 with a second hospitalization in the report issued Friday morning by the Virginia Department of Health while cases overall jumped by more than 1,000 to 42,533 in the Commonwealth and deaths rose by 77 to reach 1,358 confirmed and probable.

As a mandatory mask order goes into effect Friday, the infections have increased by more than 1,000 in four of the last five days. Gov. Ralph Northam says he will take a look at what other regulations may or may not be relaxed on Jun. 5.

Carroll County now reports 90 cases with three hospitalized and one dead, Montgomery lists 73 cases with 9 hospitalized and 1 dead and Roanoke city, county and Salem has 288 cases and 19 dead with 20 in hospitalized.

Franklin County has 35 cases, 4 hospitalized and 1 death, Pulaski lists 19 cases with 4 hospitalized, and Wythe County reports 21 cases, 1 hospitalized and 1 dead.

Leading the Commonwealth is Fairfax County with 10,738 cases, 1,281 in hospitals and 378 dead.

Statistics for Virginia, the nation and worldwide:

05/29/2020

Updated: 14:00 GMT 09:00 a.m. EDT

Virginia:

Infections: 42,533 (+1,132)

Hospitalized: 4,529 (+87)

Deaths: 1,358 (+77)

Floyd County:

Infections: 6 (+1)

Hospitalized: 2 (+1)

United States:

Infections: 1,770,330

Deaths : 103,379

Recoveries: 498,938

Worldwide:

Infections: 5,940,465

Deaths: 3,562,866

Recoveries: 2,606,807

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

